Cope West 21 Opening Ceremony

Indonesian Air Force Col. Jajang Setiawan, Cope West 21 exercise director, and U.S. Air Force Col. Brian McCullough, U.S. air attaché to Indonesia, converse after delivering remarks at the opening ceremony for Cope West 21 at Roesmin Nurjadin Air Force Base, Pekanbaru, Riau, Indonesia, June 14, 2021. The combined training offered at Cope West 21 prepares the U.S. and Indonesian Air Forces to work together to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Kakaris)

