Devil Raiders showcase innovative spirit to VCSAF’s strategic working group

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Sammy Acosta, 571st Mobility Support Advisory Squadron security forces air advisor, describes MSAS’ exercises and training to members of the Air Force Vice Chief of Staff's Strategic Working Group May 20, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The working group, consisting of exchange officers from Germany, France and the United Kingdom, visited members of 621st Contingency Response Wing to see how Devil Raiders continue moving innovation projects forward to ensure the wing remains agile and ready for tomorrow's challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. David W. Carbajal)

