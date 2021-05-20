Devil Raiders showcase innovative spirit to VCSAF’s strategic working group

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Stephen Hernandez, 821st Contingency Response Squadron C-17 Globemaster III loadmaster, left, discusses new innovation process of using power banks and solar panels to power Phantom brand tactical airfield lights May 20, 2021, to French Col. Christophe Piubeni, senior French exchange officer to the Air Force Chief of Staff, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Piubeni is a member of the Air Force Vice Chief of Staff’s Strategic Working Group, consisting of exchange officers from Germany, France and the United Kingdom, who traveled to Travis to visit members of 621st Contingency Response Wing witness the wing’s current and future innovation projects. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. David W. Carbajal)

