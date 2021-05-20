Devil Raiders showcase innovative spirit to VCSAF’s strategic working group

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Eddie Morgan, 571st Mobility Support Advisory Squadron security forces air advisor, right, discusses the capabilities of the squadron’s K-9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care mannequin to members of the Air Force Vice Chief of Staff's Strategic Working Group May 20, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The K9 mannequin is a high-tech training tool used to provide training to security forces members and military members from partner nations on how to provide care to injured working dogs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. David W. Carbajal)

