Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Devil Raiders showcase innovative spirit to VCSAF’s strategic working group [Image 3 of 5]

    Devil Raiders showcase innovative spirit to VCSAF’s strategic working group

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. David W. Carbajal 

    621st Contingency Response Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Eddie Morgan, 571st Mobility Support Advisory Squadron security forces air advisor, right, discusses the capabilities of the squadron’s K-9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care mannequin to members of the Air Force Vice Chief of Staff's Strategic Working Group May 20, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The K9 mannequin is a high-tech training tool used to provide training to security forces members and military members from partner nations on how to provide care to injured working dogs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. David W. Carbajal)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2021
    Date Posted: 06.15.2021 15:22
    Photo ID: 6693631
    VIRIN: 210520-F-XH170-1194
    Resolution: 5592x3728
    Size: 11.05 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Devil Raiders showcase innovative spirit to VCSAF’s strategic working group [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt David W. Carbajal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Devil Raiders showcase innovative spirit to VCSAF’s strategic working group
    Devil Raiders showcase innovative spirit to VCSAF’s strategic working group
    Devil Raiders showcase innovative spirit to VCSAF’s strategic working group
    Devil Raiders showcase innovative spirit to VCSAF’s strategic working group
    Devil Raiders showcase innovative spirit to VCSAF’s strategic working group

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    state-of-the-art
    Innovation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT