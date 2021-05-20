Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Devil Raiders showcase innovative spirit to VCSAF’s strategic working group [Image 1 of 5]

    Devil Raiders showcase innovative spirit to VCSAF’s strategic working group

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. David W. Carbajal 

    621st Contingency Response Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Will Wade, 821st Contingency Response Group commander, right, discusses the new power generator innovation project May 20, 2021, to Royal Air Force Group Capt. Gareth Littlechild, senior RAF exchange officer to the Air Force Chief of Staff, left, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The 621st Contingency Response Wing is currently involved in an innovation project for power generators that, if completed, will generate the same amount of power, but in half the size as the current generators. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. David W. Carbajal)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2021
    Date Posted: 06.15.2021 15:18
    Photo ID: 6693627
    VIRIN: 210520-F-XH170-1451
    Resolution: 5612x3741
    Size: 12.78 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Devil Raiders showcase innovative spirit to VCSAF’s strategic working group [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt David W. Carbajal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Devil Raiders showcase innovative spirit to VCSAF’s strategic working group
    Devil Raiders showcase innovative spirit to VCSAF’s strategic working group
    Devil Raiders showcase innovative spirit to VCSAF’s strategic working group
    Devil Raiders showcase innovative spirit to VCSAF’s strategic working group
    Devil Raiders showcase innovative spirit to VCSAF’s strategic working group

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    state-of-the-art
    Innovation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT