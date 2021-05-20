Devil Raiders showcase innovative spirit to VCSAF’s strategic working group

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Connor Olney, 571st Mobility Support Advisory Squadron aerospace medicine advanced air advisor, left, demonstrates the capabilities of the squadron’s high-tech mannequin May 20, 2021, to Royal Air Force Group Capt. Gareth Littlechild, senior RAF exchange officer to the Air Force Chief of Staff, right, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Littlechild is a member of the Air Force Vice Chief of Staff’s Strategic Working Group, consisting of exchange officers from Germany, France and the United Kingdom, who traveled to Travis to visit members of 621st Contingency Response Wing witness the wing’s current and future innovation projects. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. David W. Carbajal)

