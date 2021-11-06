Col. Alexandre F. Migala, commander of Medical Support Unit Europe and deputy commanding officer of the 3rd Medical Command (Deployment Support) explains the mission of standing up a Theater Medical Command during Defender Europe 21 at Daenner Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany June 11, 2021. Defender Europe 21 is an annual large-scale U.S. Army Europe and Africa-led joint, multinational exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between U.S., NATO and partner militaries. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christopher Stelter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.11.2021 Date Posted: 06.15.2021 04:48 Photo ID: 6692418 VIRIN: 210611-A-LQ427-032 Resolution: 5873x4227 Size: 1.72 MB Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE Hometown: DALLAS, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Blood, beds, logistics – a medical collaboration [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Christopher Stelter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.