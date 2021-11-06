Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blood, beds, logistics – a medical collaboration [Image 4 of 4]

    Blood, beds, logistics – a medical collaboration

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    06.11.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Christopher Stelter 

    221st Public Affairs Detachment

    Col. Alexandre F. Migala, commander of Medical Support Unit Europe and deputy commanding officer of the 3rd Medical Command (Deployment Support) explains the mission of standing up a Theater Medical Command during Defender Europe 21 at Daenner Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany June 11, 2021. Defender Europe 21 is an annual large-scale U.S. Army Europe and Africa-led joint, multinational exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between U.S., NATO and partner militaries. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christopher Stelter)

