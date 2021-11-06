Spc. Briggany Galicia-Reyes, a bio-medical equipment technician with the Medical Support Unit Europe, talks about her experience with the medical support forward team during a medical command post exercise, part of Defender Europe 21, on Daenner Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany June 11, 2021. Defender Europe 21 is an annual large-scale U.S. Army Europe and Africa-led joint, multinational exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between U.S., NATO and partner militaries. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christopher Stelter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.11.2021 Date Posted: 06.15.2021 04:47 Photo ID: 6692417 VIRIN: 210611-A-LQ427-057 Resolution: 5273x4480 Size: 1.98 MB Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE Hometown: HOUSTON, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Blood, beds, logistics – a medical collaboration [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Christopher Stelter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.