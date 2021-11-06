Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blood, beds, logistics – a medical collaboration

    Blood, beds, logistics – a medical collaboration

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    06.11.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Christopher Stelter 

    221st Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Briggany Galicia-Reyes, a bio-medical equipment technician with the Medical Support Unit Europe, talks about her experience with the medical support forward team during a medical command post exercise, part of Defender Europe 21, on Daenner Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany June 11, 2021. Defender Europe 21 is an annual large-scale U.S. Army Europe and Africa-led joint, multinational exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between U.S., NATO and partner militaries. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christopher Stelter)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2021
    Date Posted: 06.15.2021 04:47
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    Hometown: HOUSTON, TX, US
