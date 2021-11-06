Spc. Briggany Galicia-Reyes, a bio-medical equipment technician with the Medical Support Unit Europe, talks about her experience with the medical support forward team during a medical command post exercise, part of Defender Europe 21, on Daenner Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany June 11, 2021. Defender Europe 21 is an annual large-scale U.S. Army Europe and Africa-led joint, multinational exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between U.S., NATO and partner militaries. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christopher Stelter)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2021 04:47
|Photo ID:
|6692417
|VIRIN:
|210611-A-LQ427-057
|Resolution:
|5273x4480
|Size:
|1.98 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Hometown:
|HOUSTON, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Blood, beds, logistics – a medical collaboration [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Christopher Stelter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Blood, beds, logistics – a medical collaboration
LEAVE A COMMENT