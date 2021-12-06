Cpt. Sibusiso Ntuli, left, health service systems management officer with 3rd Medical Command (Deployment Support) speaks with Cpt. Jessica Bradford, patient administration officer with the 3rd MC (DS) about future operations during a medical command post exercise, part of Defender Europe 21, on Daenner Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany June 11, 2021. Defender Europe 21 is an annual large-scale U.S. Army Europe and Africa-led joint, multinational exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between U.S., NATO and partner militaries. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Chris Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2021 04:47
|Photo ID:
|6692415
|VIRIN:
|210611-A-UM828-093
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|1.5 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Hometown:
|GRAYSON, GA, US
|Hometown:
|STOCKBRIDGE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
Blood, beds, logistics – a medical collaboration
