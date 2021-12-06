Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blood, beds, logistics – a medical collaboration

    Blood, beds, logistics – a medical collaboration

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    06.12.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Jackson 

    221st Public Affairs Detachment

    Cpt. Sibusiso Ntuli, left, health service systems management officer with 3rd Medical Command (Deployment Support) speaks with Cpt. Jessica Bradford, patient administration officer with the 3rd MC (DS) about future operations during a medical command post exercise, part of Defender Europe 21, on Daenner Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany June 11, 2021. Defender Europe 21 is an annual large-scale U.S. Army Europe and Africa-led joint, multinational exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between U.S., NATO and partner militaries. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Chris Jackson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2021
    Date Posted: 06.15.2021 04:47
    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    Hometown: GRAYSON, GA, US
    Hometown: STOCKBRIDGE, GA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blood, beds, logistics – a medical collaboration [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Christopher Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Blood, beds, logistics &ndash; a medical collaboration

