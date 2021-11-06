Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blood, beds, logistics – a medical collaboration [Image 2 of 4]

    Blood, beds, logistics – a medical collaboration

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    06.11.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Christopher Stelter 

    221st Public Affairs Detachment

    1st Lt. Jenna Snow, an entomologist with 3rd Medical Command (Deployment Support) at Fort Gillem Enclave, GA speaks about her experience during a medical command post exercise, part of Defender Europe 21, on Daenner Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany June 11, 2021. Defender Europe 21 is an annual large-scale U.S. Army Europe and Africa-led joint, multinational exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between U.S., NATO and partner militaries. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christopher Stelter)

    DefenderEurope StrongerTogether ForwardandReady Medical armynewswire USArmyReserve

