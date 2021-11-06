Blood, beds, logistics – a medical collaboration

1st Lt. Jenna Snow, an entomologist with 3rd Medical Command (Deployment Support) at Fort Gillem Enclave, GA speaks about her experience during a medical command post exercise, part of Defender Europe 21, on Daenner Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany June 11, 2021. Defender Europe 21 is an annual large-scale U.S. Army Europe and Africa-led joint, multinational exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between U.S., NATO and partner militaries. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christopher Stelter)

