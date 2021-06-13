U.S. Army Sgt. Kevin Grace operates a hoist to lower Sgt. James Spence, both of the D Co 2/151, Mississippi Army National Guard, from a UH-72 Lakota helicopter during Exercise PATRIOT 21 at Volk Filed Air National Guard Base, Wis., June 13, 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Chief Master Sgt. David H. Lipp)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2021 19:03
|Photo ID:
|6689648
|VIRIN:
|210613-Z-WA217-1101
|Resolution:
|3016x4528
|Size:
|5.14 MB
|Location:
|VOLK FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, WI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|4
This work, Mississippi Army National Guard UH-72 Lakota Helicopters train at PATRIOT 21 [Image 8 of 8], by CMSgt David Lipp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
