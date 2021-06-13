Mississippi Army National Guard UH-72 Lakota Helicopters train at PATRIOT 21

U.S. Army Sgt. Kevin Grace operates a hoist to lower Sgt. James Spence, both of the D Co 2/151, Mississippi Army National Guard, from a UH-72 Lakota helicopter during Exercise PATRIOT 21 at Volk Filed Air National Guard Base, Wis., June 13, 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Chief Master Sgt. David H. Lipp)

