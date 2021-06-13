Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mississippi Army National Guard UH-72 Lakota Helicopters train at PATRIOT 21 [Image 1 of 8]

    Mississippi Army National Guard UH-72 Lakota Helicopters train at PATRIOT 21

    VOLK FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2021

    Photo by Chief Master Sgt. David Lipp 

    119th Wing Public Affairs North Dakota Air National Guard

    U.S. Army Sgt. Kevin Grace operates a hoist to lower Sgt. James Spence, both of the D Co 2/151, Mississippi Army National Guard, from a UH-72 Lakota helicopter during Exercise PATRIOT 21 at Volk Filed Air National Guard Base, Wis., June 13, 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Chief Master Sgt. David H. Lipp)

