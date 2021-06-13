Sgt. Kevin Grace, of the D Co 2/151, Mississippi Army National Guard, lowers a hoist down from a UH-72 Lakota helicopter during Exercise PATRIOT 21 at Volk Filed Air National Guard Base, Wis., June 13, 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Chief Master Sgt. David H. Lipp)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2021 19:02
|Photo ID:
|6689644
|VIRIN:
|210613-Z-WA217-1005
|Resolution:
|4528x3016
|Size:
|5.76 MB
|Location:
|VOLK FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, WI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|4
This work, Mississippi Army National Guard UH-72 Lakota Helicopters train at PATRIOT 21 [Image 8 of 8], by CMSgt David Lipp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
