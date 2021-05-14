MA Governor thanks MA National Guard troops for Capitol Response support

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker thanks Airman 1st Class Kevin Bermudez, Maintenance Analysis technician with the 104th Fighter Wing Maintenance Group of the Massachusetts Air National Guard, for his service during the Capitol Response mission at the United States Capitol Building, in Washington, D.C., May 14, 2021. Since January, Army and Air National Guard units from around the country have provided ongoing security, communication, medical, evacuation, logistical and safety support to capital civil authorities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Hanna Smith)

