Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker thanks Pfc. Marc Anthony Andino, a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Specialist with the 272nd Chemical Company of the Massachusetts National Guard, for his service during the Capitol Response mission at the United States Capitol Building, in Washington, D.C., May 14, 2021. Since January, Army and Air National Guard units from around the country have provided ongoing security, communication, medical, evacuation, logistical and safety support to capital civil authorities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Hanna Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.14.2021 Date Posted: 06.13.2021 11:45 Photo ID: 6689336 VIRIN: 210514-Z-PB060-1218 Resolution: 4811x7216 Size: 14.98 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MA Governor thanks MA National Guard troops for Capitol Response support [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Hanna Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.