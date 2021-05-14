MA Governor thanks MA National Guard troops for Capitol Response support

Massachusetts Army and Air National Guard troops walk in front of the United States Capitol building in Washington, D.C., May 14, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-May. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Hanna Smith)

Date Taken: 05.14.2021