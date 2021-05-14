MA Governor thanks MA National Guard troops for Capitol Response support

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker thanks Soldiers and Airmen of the MA NG for their service in front of the United States Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., May 14, 2021. Since January, Army and Air National Guard units from around the country have provided ongoing security, communication, medical, evacuation, logistical and safety support to capital civil authorities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Hanna Smith)

Date Posted: 06.13.2021 Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US