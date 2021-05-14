Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MA Governor thanks MA National Guard troops for Capitol Response support [Image 8 of 10]

    MA Governor thanks MA National Guard troops for Capitol Response support

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Hanna Smith 

    104th Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    Massachusetts National Guard Airmen and Soldiers of the Capitol Response Mission’s Echo Company pose for a photo in front of the United States Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., May 14, 2021. Since January, Army and Air National Guard units from around the country have provided ongoing security, communication, medical, evacuation, logistical and safety support to capital civil authorities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Hanna Smith)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MA Governor thanks MA National Guard troops for Capitol Response support [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Hanna Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

