Red Flag-Alaska 21-2

U.S. Air Force Capt. Hannah Gilpatrick, a cargo pilot assigned to the 40th Airlift Squadron Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, performs pre-flight inspections on a C-130J Super Hercules on June 11, 2021. Approximately 1,500 service members are expected to fly, maintain and support more than 100 aircraft from more than 100 units during this iteration of the exercise. . (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mario Calabro)

