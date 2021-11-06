Red Flag-Alaska 21-2

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Brandon Davis, a loadmaster for the 39 Airlift Squadron at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, performs a pre-flight inspection on a C-130J Super Hercules on June 11, 2021. RED FLAG-Alaska 21-1 is a Pacific Air Forces-sponsored exercise designed to provide realistic training in a simulated combat environment. A series of commander-directed field training exercises provides joint offensive counter-air, interdiction, close air support, and large force employment training. The Royal Korean Air Forces will be at Eielson Air Force Base and the Japan Self-Air Defense Force will be participating at JBER. Davis is . (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mario Calabro)
