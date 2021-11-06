Red Flag-Alaska 21-2

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brandt Freeman performs a pre-flight inspection of the engine intakes and exhausts on June 11, 2021. The RF-A exercise focuses on improving the combat readiness of U.S. and international forces, and providing training for units preparing for air and space expeditionary force tasking. Freeman is a C-130J Super Hercules crew chief assigned to the 374 Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Yokota Air Base, Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mario Calabro)

Date Taken: 06.11.2021
Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US