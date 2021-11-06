Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Flag-Alaska 21-2 [Image 2 of 7]

    Red Flag-Alaska 21-2

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Mario Calabro 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brandt Freeman performs a pre-flight inspection of the engine intakes and exhausts on June 11, 2021. The RF-A exercise focuses on improving the combat readiness of U.S. and international forces, and providing training for units preparing for air and space expeditionary force tasking. Freeman is a C-130J Super Hercules crew chief assigned to the 374 Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Yokota Air Base, Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mario Calabro)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2021
    Date Posted: 06.11.2021 21:41
    Photo ID: 6688226
    VIRIN: 210611-F-ET937-1013
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.97 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Alaska
    RED FLAG
    RED FLAG-Alaska
    ReadyAF
    RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2

