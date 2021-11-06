U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brandt Freeman performs a pre-flight inspection of the engine intakes and exhausts on June 11, 2021. The RF-A exercise focuses on improving the combat readiness of U.S. and international forces, and providing training for units preparing for air and space expeditionary force tasking. Freeman is a C-130J Super Hercules crew chief assigned to the 374 Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Yokota Air Base, Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mario Calabro)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2021 21:41
|Photo ID:
|6688226
|VIRIN:
|210611-F-ET937-1013
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.97 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Red Flag-Alaska 21-2 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Mario Calabro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT