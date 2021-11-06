Red Flag-Alaska 21-2

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jake Jardina, a C-130J Super Hercules crew chief assigned to the 317 Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, performs a pre-flight inspection to ensure the safety and security of all aircraft components prior to flight. Approximately 1,500 service members are expected to fly, maintain and support more than 100 aircraft from more than 100 units during this iteration of the exercise. . (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mario Calabro)

