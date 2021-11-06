U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Rigoberto Villanueva and Airman 1st Class Jake Jardina perform pre-flight inspections during RED FLAG-Alaska 21-2 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 11, 2021. Approximately 1,500 service members are expected to fly, maintain and support more than 100 aircraft from more than 100 units during this iteration of the exercise. Villanueva and Jardina are both C-130J Super Hercules crew chief assigned to the 317th Maintenance Squadron, Dyess Air Force Base, Texas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mario Calabro)

