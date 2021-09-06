Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JTF-Bravo leadership visits partner nation military [Image 6 of 7]

    JTF-Bravo leadership visits partner nation military

    TEGUCIGALPA, HONDURAS

    06.09.2021

    Photo by Capt. Annabel Monroe 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. service members assigned to Joint Task Force-Bravo (JTF-B), Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, and Honduran military leaders meet during a ceremony in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, June 9, 2021. Humanitarian assistance provided by JTF-B included 810 civilians rescued, 349,500 pounds of critical aid delivered, 563,600 pounds of supplies delivered through 295 missions directly following the back-to-back hurricanes in October and November 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Annabel Monroe)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2021
    Date Posted: 06.11.2021 08:56
    Photo ID: 6687187
    VIRIN: 210609-F-DK978-1049
    Resolution: 4686x2993
    Size: 5.75 MB
    Location: TEGUCIGALPA, HN 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JTF-Bravo leadership visits partner nation military [Image 7 of 7], by Capt. Annabel Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JTF-Bravo leadership visits partner nation military
    JTF-Bravo leadership visits partner nation military
    JTF-Bravo leadership visits partner nation military
    JTF-Bravo leadership visits partner nation military
    JTF-Bravo leadership visits partner nation military
    JTF-Bravo leadership visits partner nation military
    JTF-Bravo leadership visits partner nation military

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    JTF-Bravo leadership visits partner nation military

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    US Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM)

    TAGS

    USSOUTHCOM
    JTF-Bravo
    disaster relief
    Humanitarian
    AFSOUTH
    ARFOR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT