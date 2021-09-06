JTF-Bravo leadership visits partner nation military

U.S. Army Col. Christopher O'Gwin, commander of Army Support Activity, Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, receives an award from Maj. Gen. Tito Livio Moreno Coello, Honduran Armed Forces Chief of Staff, for their efforts during Hurricanes Eta and Iota relief operations during a ceremony in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, June 9, 2021. Humanitarian assistance provided by Joint Task Force-Bravo, Soto Cano AB, included 810 civilians rescued, 349,500 pounds of critical aid delivered, 563,600 pounds of supplies delivered through 295 missions directly following the back-to-back hurricanes in October and November 2020. (Courtesy Photo)

