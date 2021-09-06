Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JTF-Bravo leadership visits partner nation military [Image 3 of 7]

    JTF-Bravo leadership visits partner nation military

    TEGUCIGALPA, HONDURAS

    06.09.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Army Col. Christopher O'Gwin, commander of Army Support Activity, Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, receives an award from Maj. Gen. Tito Livio Moreno Coello, Honduran Armed Forces Chief of Staff, for their efforts during Hurricanes Eta and Iota relief operations during a ceremony in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, June 9, 2021. Humanitarian assistance provided by Joint Task Force-Bravo, Soto Cano AB, included 810 civilians rescued, 349,500 pounds of critical aid delivered, 563,600 pounds of supplies delivered through 295 missions directly following the back-to-back hurricanes in October and November 2020. (Courtesy Photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2021
    Date Posted: 06.11.2021 08:56
    Photo ID: 6687184
    VIRIN: 210609-F-AB123-1065
    Resolution: 1280x853
    Size: 449.31 KB
    Location: TEGUCIGALPA, HN 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JTF-Bravo leadership visits partner nation military [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JTF-Bravo leadership visits partner nation military
    JTF-Bravo leadership visits partner nation military
    JTF-Bravo leadership visits partner nation military
    JTF-Bravo leadership visits partner nation military
    JTF-Bravo leadership visits partner nation military
    JTF-Bravo leadership visits partner nation military
    JTF-Bravo leadership visits partner nation military

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    JTF-Bravo leadership visits partner nation military

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    US Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM)

    TAGS

    USSOUTHCOM
    JTF-Bravo
    disaster relief
    Humanitarian
    AFSOUTH
    ARFOR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT