    JTF-Bravo leadership visits partner nation military [Image 7 of 7]

    JTF-Bravo leadership visits partner nation military

    TEGUCIGALPA, HONDURAS

    06.09.2021

    Photo by Capt. Annabel Monroe 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Army Col. Steven Gventer, commander of Joint Task Force-Bravo, Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, delivers remarks at a ceremony in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, June 9, 2021. In accordance with U.S. Southern Command’s lines of effort, the U.S. military builds regional security through sustained engagement in order to deter adversaries, preserve stability, support allies and partners, and cooperate with others to address challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Annabel Monroe)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2021
    Location: TEGUCIGALPA, HN 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JTF-Bravo leadership visits partner nation military [Image 7 of 7], by Capt. Annabel Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

