U.S. service members assigned to Joint Task Force-Bravo (JTF-B), Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, and Honduran military leaders meet during a ceremony in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, June 9, 2021. Humanitarian assistance provided by JTF-B included 810 civilians rescued, 349,500 pounds of critical aid delivered, 563,600 pounds of supplies delivered through 295 missions directly following the back-to-back hurricanes in October and November 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Annabel Monroe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2021 Date Posted: 06.11.2021 08:56 Photo ID: 6687186 VIRIN: 210609-F-DK978-1020 Resolution: 5186x3409 Size: 7.31 MB Location: TEGUCIGALPA, HN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JTF-Bravo leadership visits partner nation military [Image 7 of 7], by Capt. Annabel Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.