494th Panther makes her deployment debut

U.S. Air Force Capt. Miranda Bray, 494th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, F-15E

Strike Eagle fighter pilot takes off from Al Dhafra Air Base (ADAB), United Arab Emirates, May 29, 2021. Bray is deployed to ADAB as part of an agile combat employment, a form of operations that increases the pace and frequency of missions while maximizing efficiencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Michelle Y. Alvarez)

