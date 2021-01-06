U.S. Air Force Capt. Miranda Bray, 494th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, F-15E Strike Eagle fighter pilot, flies over undisclosed location June 6, 2021. Bray is deployed under U.S. Air Force Central Command as part of an agile combat employment, a form of operations that increases the pace and frequency of missions while maximizing efficiencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Michelle Y. Alvarez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.01.2021 Date Posted: 06.11.2021 08:03 Photo ID: 6687011 VIRIN: 210601-Z-KL947-1576 Resolution: 2780x1856 Size: 2.24 MB Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, ABU DHABI, AE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 494th Panther makes her deployment debut [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Michelle Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.