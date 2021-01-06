U.S. Air Force Capt. Miranda Bray, 494th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, F-15E Strike Eagle fighter pilot, flies over undisclosed location June 6, 2021. Bray is deployed under U.S. Air Force Central Command as part of an agile combat employment, a form of operations that increases the pace and frequency of missions while maximizing efficiencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Michelle Y. Alvarez)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2021 08:03
|Photo ID:
|6687011
|VIRIN:
|210601-Z-KL947-1576
|Resolution:
|2780x1856
|Size:
|2.24 MB
|Location:
|AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, ABU DHABI, AE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 494th Panther makes her deployment debut [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Michelle Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
