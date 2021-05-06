Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    494th Panther makes her deployment debut [Image 7 of 8]

    494th Panther makes her deployment debut

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    06.05.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michelle Alvarez 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Miranda Bray, 494th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, F-15E Strike Eagle fighter pilot, prepares her flight equipment for an operational mission at Al Dhafra Air Base (ADAB), United Arab Emirates, June 6, 2021. Bray is deployed to ADAB as part of an agile combat employment, a form of operations that increases the pace and frequency of missions while maximizing efficiencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Michelle Y. Alvarez)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2021
    Date Posted: 06.11.2021 08:02
    Photo ID: 6687016
    VIRIN: 210601-Z-KL947-1119
    Resolution: 3680x2456
    Size: 6.04 MB
    Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, ABU DHABI, AE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 494th Panther makes her deployment debut [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Michelle Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F15-E Strike Eagle
    380th AEW
    air refueling
    AFCENT
    494th EFS
    female fighter pilot

