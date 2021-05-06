494th Panther makes her deployment debut

U.S. Air Force Capt. Miranda Bray, 494th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, F-15E Strike Eagle fighter pilot, prepares her flight equipment for an operational mission at Al Dhafra Air Base (ADAB), United Arab Emirates, June 6, 2021. Bray is deployed to ADAB as part of an agile combat employment, a form of operations that increases the pace and frequency of missions while maximizing efficiencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Michelle Y. Alvarez)

