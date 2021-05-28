494th Panther makes her deployment debut

U.S. Air Force Capt. Miranda Bray, 494th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, F-15E Strike Eagle fighter pilot, conducts pre-flight checks prior to takeoff at Al Dhafra Air Base (ADAB), United Arab Emirates, May 29, 2021. Bray is deployed to ADAB as part of an agile combat employment, a form of operations that increases the pace and frequency of missions while maximizing efficiencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Michelle Y. Alvarez)

