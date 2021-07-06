RS-21 Arrives in Melchor De Mencos, Guatemala

U.S. Army Maj. Laron Cotton reviews patient charts prior to beginning his next exam in Melchor De Mencos, Guatemala, June 7, 2021. Cotton is one of several U.S. military members participating in Resolute Sentinel 21, an exercise designed to train military personnel as well as provide care to citizens of partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Silverthorne)

