    RS-21 Arrives in Melchor De Mencos, Guatemala [Image 6 of 13]

    RS-21 Arrives in Melchor De Mencos, Guatemala

    MELCHOR DE MENCOS, GUATEMALA

    06.07.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Silverthorne 

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Maj. Laron Cotton reviews patient charts prior to beginning his next exam in Melchor De Mencos, Guatemala, June 7, 2021. Cotton is one of several U.S. military members participating in Resolute Sentinel 21, an exercise designed to train military personnel as well as provide care to citizens of partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Silverthorne)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2021
    Date Posted: 06.10.2021 20:20
    Photo ID: 6686615
    VIRIN: 210607-F-CO180-1223
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: MELCHOR DE MENCOS, GT 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RS-21 Arrives in Melchor De Mencos, Guatemala [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Lauren Silverthorne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Guatemala
    SOUTHCOM
    Humanitarian Assistance
    AFSOUTH
    Resolute Sentinel 21

