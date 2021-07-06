RS-21 Arrives in Melchor De Mencos, Guatemala

U.S. Army Maj. Laron Cotton, a dentist, and U.S. Army Sgt. Francisco Hernandez, a dental technician, prepare to fix a patient's tooth in Melchor De Mencos, Guatemala, June 7, 2021. Resolute Sentinel 21 greatly benefits both the patients who receive care and personnel involved by helping local communities with medical care that may not have otherwise been possible. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Silverthorne)

