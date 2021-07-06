Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RS-21 Arrives in Melchor De Mencos, Guatemala [Image 5 of 13]

    RS-21 Arrives in Melchor De Mencos, Guatemala

    MELCHOR DE MENCOS, GUATEMALA

    06.07.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Silverthorne 

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Maj. Laron Cotton, a dentist, and U.S. Army Sgt. Francisco Hernandez, a dental technician, prepare to fix a patient's tooth in Melchor De Mencos, Guatemala, June 7, 2021. Resolute Sentinel 21 greatly benefits both the patients who receive care and personnel involved by helping local communities with medical care that may not have otherwise been possible. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Silverthorne)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2021
    Location: MELCHOR DE MENCOS, GT 
    This work, RS-21 Arrives in Melchor De Mencos, Guatemala [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Lauren Silverthorne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Guatemala
    SOUTHCOM
    Humanitarian Assistance
    AFSOUTH
    Resolute Sentinel 21

