A young boy smiles at his reflection after having his teeth cleaned by dental hygienist, U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Veronica Castillo-Jones, during Resolute Sentinel 21 in Melchor De Mencos, Guatemala, June 7, 2021. This exercise provides a unique training opportunity for U.S. military medical professionals as well as crucial care to the local population. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Silverthorne)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2021 20:20
|Photo ID:
|6686617
|VIRIN:
|210607-F-CO180-1310
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|1 MB
|Location:
|MELCHOR DE MENCOS, GT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RS-21 Arrives in Melchor De Mencos, Guatemala [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Lauren Silverthorne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT