A young boy smiles at his reflection after having his teeth cleaned by dental hygienist, U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Veronica Castillo-Jones, during Resolute Sentinel 21 in Melchor De Mencos, Guatemala, June 7, 2021. This exercise provides a unique training opportunity for U.S. military medical professionals as well as crucial care to the local population. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Silverthorne)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2021 Date Posted: 06.10.2021 20:20 Photo ID: 6686617 VIRIN: 210607-F-CO180-1310 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 1 MB Location: MELCHOR DE MENCOS, GT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RS-21 Arrives in Melchor De Mencos, Guatemala [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Lauren Silverthorne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.