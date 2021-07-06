Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RS-21 Arrives in Melchor De Mencos, Guatemala [Image 8 of 13]

    RS-21 Arrives in Melchor De Mencos, Guatemala

    MELCHOR DE MENCOS, GUATEMALA

    06.07.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Silverthorne 

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) Public Affairs

    A young boy smiles at his reflection after having his teeth cleaned by dental hygienist, U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Veronica Castillo-Jones, during Resolute Sentinel 21 in Melchor De Mencos, Guatemala, June 7, 2021. This exercise provides a unique training opportunity for U.S. military medical professionals as well as crucial care to the local population. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Silverthorne)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2021
    Date Posted: 06.10.2021 20:20
    Photo ID: 6686617
    VIRIN: 210607-F-CO180-1310
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 1 MB
    Location: MELCHOR DE MENCOS, GT 
    This work, RS-21 Arrives in Melchor De Mencos, Guatemala [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Lauren Silverthorne, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    Guatemala
    SOUTHCOM
    Humanitarian Assistance
    AFSOUTH
    Resolute Sentinel 21

