RS-21 Arrives in Melchor De Mencos, Guatemala

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Veronica Castillo-Jones, a dental hygienist, shows a young boy her tools before his cleaning during Resolute Sentinel 21 in Melchor De Mencos, Guatemala, June 7, 2021. This exercise allows U.S. military members to gain experience in a deployed environment as well as provide healthcare to local citizens who may not have regular access. (U.S. photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Silverthorne)

Date Taken: 06.07.2021 Date Posted: 06.10.2021 Location: MELCHOR DE MENCOS, GT