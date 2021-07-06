Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RS-21 Arrives in Melchor De Mencos, Guatemala [Image 7 of 13]

    RS-21 Arrives in Melchor De Mencos, Guatemala

    MELCHOR DE MENCOS, GUATEMALA

    06.07.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Silverthorne 

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Veronica Castillo-Jones, a dental hygienist, shows a young boy her tools before his cleaning during Resolute Sentinel 21 in Melchor De Mencos, Guatemala, June 7, 2021. This exercise allows U.S. military members to gain experience in a deployed environment as well as provide healthcare to local citizens who may not have regular access. (U.S. photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Silverthorne)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RS-21 Arrives in Melchor De Mencos, Guatemala [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Lauren Silverthorne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Guatemala
    SOUTHCOM
    Humanitarian Assistance
    AFSOUTH
    Resolute Sentinel 21

