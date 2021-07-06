An employee of the Guatemalan Ministry of Health administers medication to an infant during Resolute Sentinel 21 in Melchor De Mencos, Guatemala, June 7, 2021. Resolute Sentinel is an exercise designed to prepare military medical professionals to deploy and conduct joint operations under austere conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Silverthorne)
This work, RS-21 Arrives in Melchor De Mencos, Guatemala [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Lauren Silverthorne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
