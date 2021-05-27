U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers leverage NATO alliances during DEFENDER Europe

U.S Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Deshawn Daniel, country desk officer for the Joint Security Coordination Center, 7th Mission Support Command, right, synchronizes information with NATO Joint Support and Enabling Command Lt. Col. Marko Unger on Panzer Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany, May 27, 2021. U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers and Civilians assigned to the7th MSC teamed up with NATO Allies and partners from 18 different countries to provide a unique protection capability for U.S. Army Europe and Africa by serving as the JSCC in support of DEFENDER Europe 21. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Capt. Lorenzo Llorente)

