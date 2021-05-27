U.S. Army Reserve Brig. Gen. Wanda N. Williams, commanding general of the 7th Mission Support Command and joint security coordinator for the Joint Security Coordination Center, addresses a formation of U.S. Army, NATO Allies, and Partnership for Peace Soldiers on Panzer Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany, May 27, 2021. U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers and Civilians assigned to the 7th MSC teamed up with NATO Allies and partners from 18 different countries to provide a unique protection capability for U.S. Army Europe and Africa by serving as the JSCC in support of DEFENDER Europe 21. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Capt. Lorenzo Llorente)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.27.2021 Date Posted: 06.10.2021 11:56 Photo ID: 6685629 VIRIN: 210527-A-RO285-130 Resolution: 2400x1600 Size: 1.24 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers leverage NATO alliances during DEFENDER Europe [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Lorenzo Llorente, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.