    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers leverage NATO alliances during DEFENDER Europe [Image 5 of 5]

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers leverage NATO alliances during DEFENDER Europe

    UNITED STATES

    05.27.2021

    Photo by Capt. Lorenzo Llorente 

    7th Mission Support Command

    Joint Security Coordination Center Chief of Protection Patricia Giera, 7th Mission Support Command, explains the JSCC structure to Hungarian military police officer Capt. Zoltan Szentpeteri on Panzer Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany, May 27, 2021. U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers and Civilians assigned to the 7th MSC teamed up with NATO Allies and partners from 18 different countries to provide a unique protection capability for U.S. Army Europe and Africa by serving as the JSCC in support of DEFENDER Europe 21. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Capt. Lorenzo Llorente)

    Date Taken: 05.27.2021
    Date Posted: 06.10.2021 11:56
    Photo ID: 6685634
    VIRIN: 210527-A-RO285-511
    Resolution: 1280x854
    Size: 164.14 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers leverage NATO alliances during DEFENDER Europe

    #StrongerTogether #WeAreNATO #FirstInSupport #7thStrong

