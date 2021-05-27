U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers leverage NATO alliances during DEFENDER Europe

Joint Security Coordination Center Chief of Protection Patricia Giera, 7th Mission Support Command, explains the JSCC structure to Hungarian military police officer Capt. Zoltan Szentpeteri on Panzer Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany, May 27, 2021. U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers and Civilians assigned to the 7th MSC teamed up with NATO Allies and partners from 18 different countries to provide a unique protection capability for U.S. Army Europe and Africa by serving as the JSCC in support of DEFENDER Europe 21. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Capt. Lorenzo Llorente)

