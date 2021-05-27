U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers leverage NATO alliances during DEFENDER Europe

U.S. Army Reserve Col. Jason Ardnt, chief of staff of the 7th Mission Support Command and deputy joint security coordinator for the Joint Security Coordination Center, speaks with Romanian military police officer Capt. Razvan Matran on Panzer Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany, May 27, 2021. U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers and Civilians assigned to the 7th MSC teamed up with NATO Allies and partners from 18 different countries to provide a unique protection capability for U.S. Army Europe and Africa by serving as the JSCC in support of DEFENDER Europe 21. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Capt. Lorenzo Llorente)

