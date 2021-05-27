U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers leverage NATO alliances during DEFENDER Europe

British Army Warrant Officer Class 2 James Radcliffe, senior enlisted advisor to the joint security coordinator of the Joint Security Coordination Center, leads a formation filled with U.S. Army, NATO Allies, and Partnership for Peace Soldiers on Panzer Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany, May 27, 2021. U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers and Civilians assigned to the 7th Mission Support Command teamed up with NATO Allies and partners from 18 different countries to provide a unique protection capability for U.S. Army Europe and Africa by serving as the JSCC in support of DEFENDER Europe 21. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Capt. Lorenzo Llorente)

