Sergeant 1st Class Roman Grijalva of the U.S. Army Parachute Team makes a parachute demonstration landing.
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2021 15:06
|Photo ID:
|6684373
|VIRIN:
|210528-A-ID671-784
|Resolution:
|3360x2240
|Size:
|2.37 MB
|Location:
|US
|Hometown:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Demonstration Parachute Landing [Image 8 of 8], by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS
