Spc. Raine Fuller of the U.S. Army Parachute Team packs his parachute for spectators at the Bethpage, NY airshow.
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2021 15:07
|Photo ID:
|6684377
|VIRIN:
|210528-A-id671-453
|Resolution:
|2240x3360
|Size:
|4.1 MB
|Location:
|US
|Hometown:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Soldier packs parachute for spectators [Image 8 of 8], by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT