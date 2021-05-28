Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Soldier packs parachute for spectators

    Army Soldier packs parachute for spectators

    UNITED STATES

    05.28.2021

    Photo by Megan Hackett 

    U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights

    Spc. Raine Fuller of the U.S. Army Parachute Team packs his parachute for spectators at the Bethpage, NY airshow.

    Date Taken: 05.28.2021
    Date Posted: 06.09.2021 15:07
    Photo ID: 6684377
    VIRIN: 210528-A-id671-453
    Resolution: 2240x3360
    Size: 4.1 MB
    Location: US
    Hometown: FORT BRAGG, NC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Soldier packs parachute for spectators, by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Parachute
    Soldier
    golden knights
    airshow
    People
    Parachutist

