Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army aircraft in flight [Image 2 of 8]

    Army aircraft in flight

    UNITED STATES

    05.28.2021

    Photo by Megan Hackett 

    U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights

    The U.S. Army Parachute Team’s C147A aircraft, nicknamed the Dash-8, flies overhead of an airshow.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2021
    Date Posted: 06.09.2021 15:06
    Photo ID: 6684371
    VIRIN: 210528-A-ID671-396
    Resolution: 3360x2240
    Size: 2.98 MB
    Location: US
    Hometown: FORT BRAGG, NC, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army aircraft in flight [Image 8 of 8], by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Military jump airplane flies overhead
    Army aircraft in flight
    Army Demonstration Parachute Landing
    Army Demonstration Parachute Landing
    Army Demonstration Parachute Landing
    Army Demonstration Parachute Landing
    Army Soldier packs parachute for spectators
    USAPT Soldiers interact with spectators

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    airplane
    golden knights
    airshow
    aircraft
    Flight
    Aviation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT