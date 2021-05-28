Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military jump airplane flies overhead [Image 1 of 8]

    Military jump airplane flies overhead

    UNITED STATES

    05.28.2021

    Photo by Megan Hackett 

    U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights

    The U.S. Army Parachute Team’s C147A aircraft, nicknamed the Dash-8, flies overhead. Members of the Black Demonstration team launch WDIs (Wind Drift Indicators) into the air to determine a safe landing direction.

    Date Taken: 05.28.2021
    Date Posted: 06.09.2021 15:06
    Location: US
    Hometown: FORT BRAGG, NC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military jump airplane flies overhead [Image 8 of 8], by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Military jump airplane flies overhead
    Army aircraft in flight
    Army Demonstration Parachute Landing
    Army Demonstration Parachute Landing
    Army Demonstration Parachute Landing
    Army Demonstration Parachute Landing
    Army Soldier packs parachute for spectators
    USAPT Soldiers interact with spectators

    golden knights
    airshow
    aircraft
    flight
    Aviation
    Parachutist

