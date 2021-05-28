Staff Sgt. Fredirico Sifuentes of the U.S. Army Parachute Team makes a parachute demonstration landing.
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2021 15:06
|Photo ID:
|6684372
|VIRIN:
|210528-A-ID671-501
|Resolution:
|2240x3360
|Size:
|3.4 MB
|Location:
|US
|Hometown:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Demonstration Parachute Landing [Image 8 of 8], by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT