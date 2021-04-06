48th Fighter Wing parents and children wait the allotted 15 minutes after being given the Pfizer vaccine at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, June 4, 2021. The COVID-19 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was distributed on RAFL for the first time and was eligible for 12 to 17 year olds. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2021 06:19
|Photo ID:
|6683475
|VIRIN:
|210604-F-ZB805-0185
|Resolution:
|4528x3016
|Size:
|6.9 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine arrives at the Liberty Wing [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT