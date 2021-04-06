48th Fighter Wing parents and children wait the allotted 15 minutes after being given the Pfizer vaccine at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, June 4, 2021. The COVID-19 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was distributed on RAFL for the first time and was eligible for 12 to 17 year olds. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2021 Date Posted: 06.09.2021 06:19 Photo ID: 6683475 VIRIN: 210604-F-ZB805-0185 Resolution: 4528x3016 Size: 6.9 MB Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine arrives at the Liberty Wing [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.